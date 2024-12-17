PHC grants protective bail to former AJK PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court on Tuesday granted protective bail to former Azad Kashmir prime minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad conducted the hearing, with Sardar Abdul Qayyum appearing in court alongside his lawyer.

During a hearing on Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi's petition, the court approved his protective bail request.

The court directed that the petitioner not be arrested in any registered case until Jan 14.

