D-Chowk protest: Zartaj Gul granted interim bail in five cases

Pakistan Pakistan D-Chowk protest: Zartaj Gul granted interim bail in five cases

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard Zartaj Gul's bail applications.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 16:50:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to PTI leader Zartaj Gul in five cases related to the D-Chowk protest.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard Zartaj Gul's bail applications.

During the proceedings, the judge addressed the prosecution, instructing them to file any additional cases against the accused on the same date if applicable.

Subsequently, the court approved interim bail for Zartaj Gul in five cases, against surety bonds of Rs5,000 each, until January 9.

Cases against Zartaj Gul have been registered at Ramna, Secretariat, Kohsar, Tarnol, and Aabpara police stations.

