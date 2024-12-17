Shehbaz Sharif takes notice of ministers' absence from parliament

He further noted that such behavior could lose public trust in democratic institutions.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directives to federal ministers to ensure their attendance in parliamentary proceedings after taking notice of their absenteeism.

In a letter addressed to the ministers, PM Shehbaz emphasised that their absence undermined the principles of accountability and transparency.

The Prime Minister expressed dissatisfaction with ministers delegating their constitutional responsibilities to subordinates, calling it an unacceptable display of indifference towards governance.

He instructed federal ministers to prioritise attendance in parliamentary sessions and ensure their presence in their respective chambers during official matters.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz prohibited participation in other meetings during question hour and parliamentary debates.