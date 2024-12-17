Boat tragedy: Hopes of finding any survivor ends, says Pakistani envoy to Greece

ATHENS (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Ambassador to Greece Amir Aftab Qureshi has lost hope of finding any missing Pakistani in the boat tragedy off Greece coast alive.

Ambassador Qureshi, during a press conference in the Greek capital the other day, confirmed the death of four Pakistanis in the tragedy.

He said more than 80 people were on board the ill-fated boat. The water is very deep where the boat sank. “Rescue efforts are still underway despite fading hopes,” he added.

The ambassador said the Pakistanis were on board five boats that left Libyan coast. One of the boats cracked and then sank, he stated.

The bodies would be sent to Pakistan, Ambassador Qureshi said.

SURVIVORS TELL HARROWING TALES

The 46 Pakistanis who were rescued from the sea, told Dunya News harrowing tales of their plight. They said the human traffickers forced 84 people on the boat which was more than double its capacity.

They said the engines of the boat were faulty. The boat overturned after collision with a ship. The flow of water was fast and tides were high. Everything they have with them, including mobile phones, were swept away by the fast currents.

They advised those who wish to move to Europe for a better future not to be trapped by the human traffickers.

Meanwhile, the survivors have applied for asylum in Greece.