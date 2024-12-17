Saif blames federal govt for dismantling democracy

Vows to continue struggle against PML-N led government

Tue, 17 Dec 2024 12:15:38 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said on Tuesday that the federal government was dismantling democracy by stifling the opponents.

In a statement, the adviser said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to hold meaningful negotiations for restoration of democracy in Pakistan, adding that all parties inside and outside parliament needed to be serious about the dialogue.

“All opposition parties will have to gather under one platform. The current government has muzzled all voices of the opposition, rendering the democracy of the country weaker,” he added.

He blamed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for ruining the country for the sake of remaining in power, stressing that the PTI was the only party interested in upholding rule of law and democracy in Pakistan.

The adviser vowed to continue the struggle against the PML-N led government.

