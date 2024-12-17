Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 introduced in National Assembly

Pakistan Pakistan Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 introduced in National Assembly

Bill aimed to transform Pakistan into an empowered nation by fostering a dynamic digital society

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 12:26:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 was presented in the National Assembly by Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

The bill has been referred to the relevant standing committee for further deliberation.

According to the draft, the bill aimed to transform Pakistan into an empowered nation by fostering a dynamic digital society, a robust digital economy, and effective digital governance.

The legislation recognised the potential of digital technologies to drive innovation, economic growth, and social welfare, with a focus on improving governance.

The bill proposed the establishment of a National Digital Commission and a Pakistan Digital Authority to oversee digital transformation efforts across all levels of government.

These bodies will coordinate and implement policies for digital initiatives nationwide.