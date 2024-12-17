Peshawar High Court grants protective bail to Shibli Faraz

The court granted protective bail to Shibli Faraz until January 16

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar High Court has approved protective bail for PTI leader Shibli Faraz until January 16.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad heard the petition filed by Shibli Faraz seeking details of cases registered against him.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that Senator Shibli Faraz had requested the court to provide details of the cases filed against him.

The court granted protective bail to Shibli Faraz until January 16 and directed the federal government and relevant authorities to submit a report detailing the cases registered against the petitioner.

It may be recalled that the PHC had on Dec 5 granted protective bail to several PTI leaders and restrained the authorities from arresting the petitioners. They included Asad Qaiser, Shahram Tarakai, Shahryar Afridi, Zartaj Gul, Aftab Alam, Khadija Shah, Nadia Khattak, Shibli Faraz, Rauf Hassan, Dawar Kundi, Emaan Tahir, Faisal Tarakai and Raja Basharat.