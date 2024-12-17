Policeman martyred in terrorist attack at check post in Shangla

Pakistan Pakistan Policeman martyred in terrorist attack at check post in Shangla

The terrorists managed to escape from the scene after the attack.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 06:36:46 PKT

Shangla (Dunya News) – A police head constable embraced martyrdom and three other officials sustained injuries in terrorist attack on a check post near Shangla on late Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the militants opened indiscriminate fire and hurled hand grenades at the Gananagar police check post located in Chakesar, a town and tehsil of the Shangla District in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, as a result head constable Nisar Ahmad died on the spot while three other officials identified as Muhammad Hussain, Arshad Khan and rifat sustained injures.

The terrorists managed to escape from the scene after the attack.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot after the incident and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits involved in the deadly attack. The dead body and the injured police officials were shifted to DHQ hospital Battagram.

