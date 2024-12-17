Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country

As per synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

Shallow to moderate fog (in patches) is likely at few places in Northeast and South Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning hours.

During the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in hilly areas. Shallow fog prevailed at few places in central and southern Punjab.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Monday where temperature fell up to -9 degrees Celsius.

