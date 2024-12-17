PM Shehbaz summons federal cabinet meeting

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz summons federal cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 05:28:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Tuesday) in Islamabad, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office at 11:00am. The meeting will review law and order and security situation in the country.

According to sources, the cabinet will ratify the decisions taken in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting.

