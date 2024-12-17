Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: Sanaullah

Pakistan Pakistan Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah said that reservations of the coalition partners should be addressed.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 05:22:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that dialogue is the only option to resolve political issues.

Rana Sanaullah while talking to a private television channel said that unfortunately the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder did not believe in dialogue process.

He said that we have offered talks to PTI leaders on many occasions but they refused to move forward.

In reply to question about reservation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), he said all genuine reservations of the coalition partners should be addressed.

