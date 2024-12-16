Committee approves rules for judges' appointments
Pakistan
Sends matter to Judicial Commission
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The issue of appointing judges in high courts progressed as a committee, chaired by Supreme Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, approved the rules and forwarded the matter to the Judicial Commission for final approval.
The 32-memebr Judicial Commission will meet on December 21 to give its final nod.
The meeting was attended by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attorney General, Barrister Ali Zafar, Farooq H Naek and Pakistan Bar Council member Akhtar Hussain.