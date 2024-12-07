Judicial Commission forms committee to draft rules for appointment of judges

Pakistan Pakistan Judicial Commission forms committee to draft rules for appointment of judges

The five-member committee headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail

Follow on Published On: Sat, 07 Dec 2024 13:13:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Judicial Commission has made the decision for drafting the rules for appointment of judges on priority basis.

The notification of sessions of the Judicial Commission had been released.

The five-member committee headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, including Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Barrister Ali Zafar, Senator, Farooq Hamid Naek, Senator and AdvocateAkhtar Hussain had been formed to draft the rules.

Chairman Judicial Commission of Pakistan and Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi constituted a committee for drafting rules to regulate procedure and criteria for appointment of judges.

The committee will have support of the officials including Secretary JCP and two research officers. The Judicial Commission will share a draft of rules with members on December 15.

In the session, appointment of Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan as member of the constitutional bench had been approved.

The matter related to appointment of additional judges in the Peshawar High Court was postponed in the second session of the commission.

Meanwhile, the appointment of additional judges in the Sindh High Court (SHC) had been postponed till December 21.

Justice Adnan AlKarim Memon and Justice Agha Faisal’s appointment in the constitutional bench of SHC was approved.

