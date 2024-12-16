Khaqan Abbasi challenges 26th amendment in SHC

Former PM requested court to bare the judicial commission to work

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday challenged the 26th amendment in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The veteran politician prayed before the court to give direction to halt the appointment of new judges in the high courts.

Abbasi also requested the court to bare the judicial commission to work till the decision of his petition.

The former prime minister requested the court to declare the amendment as null and void.

The federal government, Sindh government, Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker were made respondents in the petition.

Earlier, the 26th amendment was also challenged by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Jamat-e-Islami (JI) in the Supreme Court.