KP announces winter vacation for schools

Schools in the summer zone will remain closed from December 22 to December 31

Updated On: Mon, 16 Dec 2024 17:41:58 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department on Monday announced the winter vacation for the schools.

Schools in the summer zone will remain closed from December 22 to December 31, while schools in the winter zone will observe vacations from December 22 to February 28, 2025.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has issued the notification for the holidays.

