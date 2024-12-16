In-focus

KP announces winter vacation for schools

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department on Monday announced the winter vacation for the schools.

Schools in the summer zone will remain closed from December 22 to December 31, while schools in the winter zone will observe vacations from December 22 to February 28, 2025.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has issued the notification for the holidays.
 

