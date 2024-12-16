CM Maryam invites Chinese traders to invest in Punjab

Says efforts will be made to facilitate investors

Mon, 16 Dec 2024 17:13:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday invited Chinese traders to invest in Punjab, assuring them that her government would make every effort to facilitate their ventures.

Speaking at the Punjab Business Conference in Guangzhou, China, she lauded the hospitality of the Chinese leadership, calling it exceptional. She also highlighted the decades-long strong ties between the two nations.

The CM praised the Chinese leadership's political wisdom and extraordinary economic performance, urging developing countries to learn from their model.

She shared that she had engaged in discussions with Chinese leaders on various topics, including artificial intelligence, agriculture, and IT.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized that foreign investment in Punjab would be fully supported, adding, “The Punjab Business Council will play a pivotal role in fostering relations between the two countries.”

She encouraged Chinese investors and traders to explore the vast investment opportunities in Punjab, assuring them of a favorable and supportive environment.