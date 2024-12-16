53 years since fall of Dhaka: A day of reflection and tragedy

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Today marks 53 years since the tragic fall of Dhaka on December 16, 1971, a day remembered as the Day of the Fall of Dhaka, when East Pakistan separated to become Bangladesh.

December 16, 1971, remains a dark chapter in history, as conspiracies by adversaries divided Pakistan into two.

The separation of East Pakistan was not solely a result of the 1971 Pakistan-India war but stemmed from a complex web of underlying factors.

Lack of foresight and rigidness for power acted exacerbated the situation, while India's conspiracies fanned the flames of division.

In the 1970 general elections, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s party secured a majority, but the transfer of power was never implemented.

India exploited the political stalemate, launching "Operation Jackpot." The collaboration between the Indian army and Mukti Bahini unleashed a wave of bloodshed in the streets of East Pakistan.

Pakistan awaited help from its allies, but neither the sixth fleet arrived nor did friendly nations came to its aid.

Consequently, East Pakistan separated, emerging on the world map as the independent state of Bangladesh.

Today 1 USD equals 119 Bangladeshi Taka and 277 Pakistani Rupees, which reflects the overall journey of the two countries since December 16, 1971.