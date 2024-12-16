Kurram Grand Jirga postponed for consultation, not cancelled: Barrister Saif

Pakistan Pakistan Kurram Grand Jirga postponed for consultation, not cancelled: Barrister Saif

Barrister Saif dismissed reports of the jirga's collapse as baseless

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 16 Dec 2024 13:42:41 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, clarified that the Kurram Grand Jirga has not been dissolved but postponed for a day to allow the parties time for further consultation.

In a statement, Barrister Saif dismissed reports of the jirga's collapse as baseless, suggesting that such rumors could be the work of peace disruptors.

He urged people to avoid unnecessary propaganda on social media to ensure peace in the region.

He explained that the one-day pause was intended for consultations on dismantling bunkers and collecting weapons.

He emphasised that the cabinet has deemed the collection of weapons and removal of bunkers essential for peace.

Acknowledging the difficulties caused by road blockages, Barrister Saif noted that necessary medicines are being delivered via the Chief Minister’s helicopter, which is also transporting injured individuals to Peshawar for treatment.

He added that the Chief Minister has directed the food department to deliver 2,000 metric tons of wheat to the area.

Dr. Saif also pointed out that the Kurram issue spans over 120 years, and its resolution may take time. However, the Chief

Minister’s sincere efforts have initiated serious steps to address the longstanding problem, with hopes of achieving lasting peace within a few days.