GHQ attack case hearing to be held in Adiala jail today

Published On: Mon, 16 Dec 2024 11:33:34 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The hearing on the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case will be conducted today inside Adiala jail where a makeshift court will be set up.

Justice Amjad Ali Shah of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) will hear the case.

Former foreign minister and senior Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be taken to Rawalpindi from Lahore, where he is expected to be indicted along with other PTI leaders.

According to sources, the security around the Adiala jail has been beefed up, keeping in view the prospect of protest by the PTI.

