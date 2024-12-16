Punjab Assembly session today: MPA's salaries to rise from PKR 100,000 to PKR 500,000

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The 19th session of the Punjab Assembly is scheduled to convene today (Monday) at 2 PM under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan.

The session will include answers to questions related to the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department, along with responses to attention-seeking notices submitted by members.

A key item on the agenda is the proposed bill for increasing members' salaries. If approved, the monthly salaries of Punjab Assembly members will rise from PKR 100,000 to PKR 500,000, effective January 1.

The session will also feature the presentation of audit reports and discussions on public safety and law and order during general debates.