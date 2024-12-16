Two killed in road accident in Hyderabad

Pakistan Pakistan Two killed in road accident in Hyderabad

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 16 Dec 2024 05:33:29 PKT

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a rashly driven trailer in Hyderabad on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway near Khyber Stop areas of Hyderabad where a speeding trailer ran over a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. Police have seized the trailer while its driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

