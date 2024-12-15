Barrister Saif demands accountability for November 26 shooting

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Dr. Saif has demanded that the "illegitimate government" explain why shots were fired on November 26.

In a statement, Barrister Saif announced that prayer ceremonies would be held today (Sunday) to honour the martyrs of D-Chowk, with the main event taking place at Bagh-e-Naran, Hayatabad, Peshawar.

He vowed to seek justice for the blood of the martyrs, ensuring accountability for every drop of blood. He emphasised that the sacrifices of unarmed workers would not go in vain.

Barrister Saif criticised the Sharif family, accusing them of a history of shedding innocent blood for political power.

He referred the Model Town tragedy, where pregnant women were shot directly, alleging that such actions have been a recurring practice to extend their rule.

Barrister Saif concluded that the sacrifices of unarmed workers would pave the way for the restoration of constitutional law in the country.