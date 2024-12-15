Human trafficking a heinous crime, must be stopped: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Pakistan Human trafficking a heinous crime, must be stopped: Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the devastating impact of human trafficking

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 15 Dec 2024 11:01:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called human trafficking a heinous crime and emphasised the need for stringent measures to prevent such activities.

Expressing sorrow over the deaths of Pakistanis near a Greek island, the Prime Minister directed immediate action and ordered a detailed inquiry into the tragedy.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the devastating impact of human trafficking, which claims lives and destroys families every year.

He criticised human traffickers as ruthless mafias who exploit vulnerable individuals by luring them with false promises and extracting money from them.

The Prime Minister instructed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to submit an inquiry report promptly and identify those involved in trafficking.

He stressed the importance of imposing strict punishments to deter such crimes and called for concrete steps to prevent such incidents in the future.