JUI-F seeks PTI's assistance over legislation on seminaries bill

Published On: Sat, 14 Dec 2024 20:28:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Isalm Fazl on Saturday officially sought the help of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over the matter of societies registration bill.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser and JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza held a detailed meeting over the political situation in the country.

In the meeting, the duo discussed areas of political cooperation between both parties. Asad Qaiser, while addressing Kamran Murtaza asked, what role can the PTI play over the Madressah Bill?

On this, Murtaza suggested that the PTI should devise its clear strategy that whether it would go along with the JUI-F or otherwise. The JUI-F leader also mentioned a few contradictory statements of PTI leaders over the issue under discussion.

Adding on, he said if the PTI was serious, it should also legislation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

As he said, the bill passed in National Assembly would be limited in its scope in the capital.

He said the JUI-F would also talk with provincial governments for legislation in Punjab, Sindh and Balochisan.

