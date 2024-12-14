JUI-F seeks PTI's assistance for legislation on seminaries bill

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) has sought assistance from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for legislation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the context of the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill.

JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza held a meeting with PTI leader Asad Qaiser where they discussed the ongoing political situation in the country and the issues related to the seminaries bill.

The meeting also involved discussions about bilateral political cooperation. During the conversation, Asad Qaiser asked Murtaza what assistance PTI could provide in addressing the issues related to the seminaries.

Murtaza responded that PTI should first hold internal consultations to decide whether it wants to work with JUI-F. He also pointed out the contradictory statements made by PTI leaders regarding JUI-F and seminaries.

Senator Murtaza further stated that if PTI is willing to assist, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly should legislate on seminaries in light of the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, as the scope of the bill, if approved by centre, would only limited to Islamabad.

He added that JUI-F would also engage with provincial governments and political leaderships in Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan to push for similar legislation.

