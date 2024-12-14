PM Shehbaz to leave for Egypt on Dec 19

The prime minister will attend the Developing-8 (D-8) Summit in Egypt

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is all set to depart for Egypt on December 19.

According to sources, the prime minister will attend the Developing-8 (D-8) Summit in Egypt.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also hold important meetings with D-8 Heads of States at the sideline of the summit.

The D-8 11th Summit will be held on December 19 in Egypt.

The sources said that Shehbaz Sharif is likely to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and other heads of states during the summit.