PTI's conditions for dialogue are unfathomable: Rana Tanveer

Says PTI founder Imran Khan is responsible for the death of rangers personnel

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 14 Dec 2024 15:50:38 PKT

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for putting across unfathomable conditions for negotiations.

Speaking to media at the inauguration ceremony of a water filtration plant in Sheikhupura, he said the PTI’s conditions were impractical, adding that the nation had rejected their civil disobedience call which would end in failure.

Holding PTI founder Imran Khan responsible for rangers’ death, the minister said the former premier should be sentenced for his involvement in the death of rangers personnel.

He criticised the previous PTI government for breaking the farmers’ back, saying the PTI took all anti-farmer steps to harm the agriculture sector, adding that the Punjab government was giving subsidy worth Rs1 million for purchasing tractors.



