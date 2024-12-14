Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui hints at parting ways with govt

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui threatened to part ways with the government.

Addressing a ceremony at National Textile University in Karachi on Saturday, the federal minister hinted to leave the government midway.

“The democracy is useless where the local bodies are not independent,” said the MQM-P leader.

He added that Pakistan cannot progress without the development Karachi.

“We all should pray to make Karachi at par with Islamabad,” he added.

He said that the local bodies in Karachi didn’t get the powers and all such claims are fake.

“We all should play our roles for the development of Karachi as it is very important for Pakistan’s progress,” he said.

Earlier, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had asserted that all races residing in Pakistan must be granted equal rights.

He claimed that they had been subjected to oppression for 50 years under the worst feudal system ruling across Sindh.

He highlighted that more than 56 thousand jobs had been granted based on racism over the past 50 years, stating that the Pakistani constitution advocated for job opportunities for local people.