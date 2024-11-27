Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui stresses dialogue, rule of law

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chairman, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, stated that the constitution and law allow for peaceful protests, not violence.

He emphasised that the country could not function as it currently was being run.

In a statement, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed that the feudal democracy in Pakistan was not suitable for the country. He reaffirmed that the constitution and law permitted protests, but not violent actions.

He further stated that those who have closed the doors for negotiations should understand that dialogue is the ultimate solution, and that opportunities for communication should not have been closed off.

Siddiqui also stressed that decisions on issues like water should be made with the consent of all provinces.