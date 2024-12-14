PTI has put across its demands for dialogue: Barrister Gohar

Underscores importance of negotiations for easing political temperature

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar said on Monday that they didn’t have any preconditions for the negotiations, instead they had expressed their demands in front of the government.

Speaking to media outside the Islamabad district and sessions court, the PTI chief said that PTI founder Imran Khan had called for parleys in the past as well, necessitating political dialogue for ending cul-de-sac.

He said negotiations were held earlier but ended without reaching a settlement, adding that politicians would have to sit together for cooling down the political temperature.

Earlier, a hearing was held in the district and sessions court Islamabad against the PTI top brass in connection with their alleged involvement in party’s protest in Islamabad.

Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Khan conducted hearing of the case registered against the PTI leadership in the Karachi Company Police Station.

The PTI chief appeared before the court along with his lawyers including Amna Ali, Sardar Masroof and Murtaza Turi.

During the hearing, the judge observed that seven other people were also accused in the case, urging the counsels not to induldge him in unnecessary prolonging of the case.

On this, the lawyer expressed lack of knowledge about the whereabouts of other accused.

“You can file exemption request for Barrister Gohar, I will accept that,” the judge replied.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing while directing others accused in the case to file acquittal pleas.

