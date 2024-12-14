Smog clean tower being installed in Lahore to combat air pollution

The tower is expected to be fully operational by December 21

Updated On: Sat, 14 Dec 2024 12:47:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A Smog clean tower is being installed in Lahore to tackle the growing issue of air pollution in the city.

The tower, designed by the Environmental Protection Department, is being set up in the Mahmood Booti area, a location chosen due to its high levels of air pollution.

The installation and calibration process is currently underway, and the tower is expected to be fully operational by December 21.

The smog clean tower is capable of filtering toxic particles from the air and is expected to play a significant role in reducing air pollution in the city.

Senior provincial minister Maryam Aurangzeb has described this initiative as a revolutionary step towards environmental protection.

She emphasised that addressing serious issues like smog requires the use of modern technology.

The tower will not only serve as a model for Lahore but also for the entire country. The government, she added, is committed to taking all possible measures to address environmental challenges.