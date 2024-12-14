ATC extends Qaiser's bail in Sangjani vandalism case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Saturday extended bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser in a case pertaining to vandalism in Sangjani public gathering held by his party on Sept 28.

Justice Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain of the ATC conducted hearing of the case against the former NA speaker.

The petitioner’s lawyer requested exemptionof her client from appearance, citing terminal illness.

The lawyer also attached medical certificate of the former NA speaker.

Later, the court accepted the plea of Qaiser by extending his bail till Jan 7.

