ATC express displeasure over police, discharges 32 PTI protesters

Sat, 14 Dec 2024 13:22:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad has discharged 32 individuals arrested in connection with the PTI protests, clearing them of the charges.

The 32 accused were brought before the ATC Islamabad late at night after being sent for an identification parade.

The case was heard by ATC Judge Abulhasnat Zulqarnain, with the accused represented by their lawyer Ansar Kiani.

Although the police had claimed that the arrests were made at the I-9 and Margalla police stations, the accused were brought to the court from Jhelum Jail, which led to the judge expressing displeasure.

During the proceedings, the police argued that the accused were arrested on November 25 and the identification parade had not yet been conducted. The police requested a 30-day physical remand for each of the accused.

However, the defense lawyer opposed the request, stating that there had been no identification parade and the police were seeking remand for recovery purposes.

The lawyer further claimed that the police had picked up laborers from their homes just to meet arrest quotas, involving them in the protest case.

After hearing the arguments, Judge Abulhasnat Zulqarnain ordered the release of the 32 accused by discharging them from the case, removing their handcuffs in the courtroom.

He also warned that if the police re-arrested them, the officers would be handcuffed as well.