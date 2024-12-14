President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operations against Khwarij

Published On: Sat, 14 Dec 2024 06:32:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for conducting successful operations against Khwarij terrorists in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

In separate statements, the president and the prime minister commended the security forces for killing 43 Khwarij terrorists in various operations in district Panjgur, Musakhel, Lakki Marwat and other areas since 9 December 2024.

President Zardari termed the elimination of the terrorists on such a large scale, a big success of the security forces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the entire nation presents solute to the security forces and is standing resolutely with them to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

They also expressed the determination to uproot the menace of terrorism from the country.

