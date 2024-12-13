IHC orders foreign secretary to ensure Dr Fowzia Siddiqui's passport return

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered the Foreign Secretary to facilitate the return of Dr Fowzia Siddiqui's passport.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan heard the case concerning the release and repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui who had been imprisoned in the US for a long time. Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, her counsel Imran Shafiq, Munawar Iqbal Duggal, and other concerned parties attended the hearing.

During the proceedings, Dr Fowzia informed the court that although she had a valid US visa, her passport had not been returned. Responding to this, the court directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure the passport is returned promptly.

The IHC further ordered the Foreign Secretary to ensure the provision of the US visa to Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, if required and sought a progress report from the ministry. The court adjourned the hearing until next Friday.

A few days ago, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the expenses for a delegation traveling to the United States to negotiate Dr Aafia Siddiqui's release.