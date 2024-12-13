ATC orders release of three juveniles arrested at D-Chowk

Judge Abual Hasanat Zulqarnain heard the bail plea for the three juveniles.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has granted bail and ordered the release of three minors arrested at D-Chowk during the PTI protest on Nov 24.

Judge Abual Hasanat Zulqarnain heard the bail plea for the three juveniles. The lawyer for 14-year-old Siyam argued that the child came to Islamabad with his mother on October 21 for medical treatment from Afghanistan.

He was allegedly taken from a house in Shehzad Town and implicated in a case at the Secretariat police station. The lawyer added that the child would return to Afghanistan.

The court displeased the police for not presenting the records and questioned when they would be submitted. The prosecutor assured that the records would be provided within an hour and a half. The court approved Siyam's bail against surety bonds of Rs10,000 and ordered his release.

Bail applications for two other minors arrested at D-Chowk were also approved. The lawyer for the accused, 16-year-old Samandar Khan and 17-year-old Shehzad Khan, claimed they were taken from their homes and implicated in cases at the Secretariat police station.

The court granted bail for both on Rs10,000 surety bonds each and ordered their release.