PTI leaders declared proclaimed offenders for setting PML-N office on fire

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Dec 2024 15:44:30 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Saeed and others were declared proclaimed offenders for setting the PML-N office on fire.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Lahore conducted the hearing on Friday.

ATC judge Arshad Javed conducted the hearing on the petition of Lahore police.

PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Saeed, Wasiq Qayum Abbasi, Zubair Khan and others were declared proclaimed offenders while the court also issued their perpetual arrest warrants.

The police pleaded before the court that the suspects were in hiding to avoid their arrests.