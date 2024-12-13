Child dies, six family members faint after fumigation at home in Karachi

KARACHI (Web Desk) - A five-year-old child died while his six family members fainted after inhaling fumes of insecticide sprayed at their home in Defence Housing Authority, Karachi.

The tragic incident took place at Khayaban-i-Seher, Phase-VI in Karachi.

Police said Dr Ziauddin Sheikh had his house sprayed with insecticide. All the seven family members fell unconscious a day after the fumigation.

They were taken to the South City Hospital in Clifton area where five-year-old Moinuddin was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to police, Dr Sheikh is the owner of Sir Syed Hospital in Qayyumabad.

Dr Ziauddin Sheikh, along with his other family members, is under treatment at Aga Khan University Hospital.

The affected family members included Dr Zia’s wife, two sons and two daughters. Their condition was stated to be stable till last reports came in.

According to police, the family didn’t want any legal proceeding as they said it was an accident.