Six siblings injured in Karachi house fire

Pakistan Pakistan Six siblings injured in Karachi house fire

Rescue teams reached the spot and brought fire under control and shifted the injured to Burn Centre.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 13 Dec 2024 06:49:26 PKT

Karachi (Dunya News) – Six siblings, aged between two and 18 years, sustained injuries when fire erupted in a house in Karachi on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, fire broke out in a house located in Sikandarabad area of Keamari in Karachi due to short-circuit which engulfed the entire house, resulting in injuries to six sisters.

The victims were identified as Manahil, lisha, Tabeer, Bushra, Isha and Aiza. Rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control and shifted the injured to Burn Centre

