'Minus Imran' dialogue will not be accepted: Sahibzada Hamid Raza

Pakistan Pakistan 'Minus Imran' dialogue will not be accepted: Sahibzada Hamid Raza

He was talking to media outside the Parliament House on Friday

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Dec 2024 13:29:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that ‘minus Imran’ dialogue wouldn’t be accepted at all.

He was talking to media outside the Parliament House on Friday.

“The guidelines to hold political dialogue would only be given by Imran Khan,” he said.

He added that negotiations with the government haven’t started yet but there is a discussion within the party in this regard.

SENATOR ALI ZAFAR

Meanwhile, Senator Ali Zafar said that PTI isn’t begging to hold talks.

“There is an impression that PTI is begging to hold negotiations. It is completely wrong impression,” he said.

He added that PTI opened the doors for political talks on two conditions.

Also Read: PTI ready to hold talks with everyone: Omar Ayub

“We want release of our party workers languishing in different jails and judicial commission to probe what happened on Nov 24,” said Barrister Ali Zafar.

OMAR AYUB

Earlier, leader of the opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub said that PTI was ready to hold dialogue with everyone.

“The PTI founder has constituted a committee to hold talks and we are ready for dialogue,” the opposition leader said.

“It would be good for everyone if NA speaker plays any positive role in arranging talks between the government and opposition,” said Ayub.

“They have now realized that PTI cannot be suppressed. The country cannot progress without political dialogue,” he added.