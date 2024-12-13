Govt will not reject PTI's offer for negotiations, says Sanaullah

“If the PTI sends a message for negotiations, there will be no refusal from our side," he said

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister's Advisor Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that the government would not reject an offer for negotiations from the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf).

“If the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) sends a message for negotiations, there will be no refusal from our side,” he told a private news channel in the morning.

The former federal minister stated that the PTI has formed a committee for negotiations, but no message for negotiations has yet been sent.

Interestingly, he questioned “why should we negotiate with you?”

Sanaullah revealed that the PTI was contacted prior to the “final call” [for sit-in protest]. But no offer was made to release Imran Khan, he added.

He held the PTI responsible for May 9 mayhem and asked the party to “offer a sincere apology.”

Regarding madrassa registration, Rana Sanaullah said that the issue can be resolved through dialogue. There’s no deadlock. “Whether a madrassa is registered under the Society Act or the Ministry of Education, it makes no difference,” he maintained.

Earlier on Thursday night, he acknowledged that dialogue is the best option for resolving political issues.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership had offered the PTI, on many occasions, but its leaders refused to sit together, he said while talking to a private television channel.

To a question about the release of Imran Khan, he said the PTI founder is in the custody of judiciary and the government could not do anything. The courts would decide the cases against him on the basis of evidence, he added.