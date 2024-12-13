'Govt all set for it', if PTI ready for dialogue: Irfan Siddiqui

Irfan Siddiqui said that problems can be solved through better communication.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Thursday that if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was ready for dialogue, 'we are all set for it'.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, he said that PTI should not hang a sword that if talks were not held by such a date they would start a disobedience movement, adding this kind of behaviour could not go together.

Irfan Siddiqui repeated, "We want to start dialogue, we do not want any riots, Pakistan has to move forward and to move forward it is necessary to abandon old customs".

The PML-N’s parliamentary leader said that humans have superiority over animals only because of knowledge "We should learn lessons from our political history, problems can be solved through better communication."

Irfan Siddiqui said that peaceful protest was a fundamental right in democratic societies, questioning, whether was this right unconditional in any country.

He said, "Whether peaceful protest is done with slogans of Jihad-Al-Jihad, kill and die and sticks."

Irfan said that for the November 26 protest, PTI did not apply for permission from the government and what happened with the Islamabad High Court decision.

He asked if the states of America and India attacked the federation, what could be the consequences. However, he assured the opposition leader and opposition members of the house that positive behaviour would have positive results, but threatening methods should not be adopted along with positive manners.

