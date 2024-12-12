10 candidates nominated for IHC judges

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The names of 10 candidates nominated for judicial appointments in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) have been disclosed ahead of the Judicial Commission meeting scheduled for December 21.

The panel will deliberate on the proposed appointments.

Two nominees have been suggested by the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice including District and Sessions Judges Azam Khan and Shahrukh Arjumand.

Other nominees include Advocate Kashif Ali Malik, recommended by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan; Advocate Syed Qamar Hussain Shah Sabzwari, proposed by Islamabad Bar Council representative Zulfiqar Ali; and Advocate Sultan Mazhar Sher Khan, nominated by senior most judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

Senator Farooq H Naek has recommended four nominees: Qamar Hussain Sabzwari, Umar Aslam Khan, Daniyal Ijaz, and Kashif Ali.

Also, Roshan Khurshid Barocha put forward the name of Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar.

The commission will review these nominations during the upcoming session.