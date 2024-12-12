ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid in May 9 vandalism case

The court framed charges in the Shadman arson case and summoned witnesses for the next hearing

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore has formally indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid in the Shadman police station arson and rioting case.

The hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the charges were read out to the accused.

The court framed charges in the Shadman arson case and summoned witnesses for the next hearing, which has been scheduled for December 19.

Additionally, the court has postponed proceedings in cases related to the burning of the Askari Tower and other incidents until December 23.