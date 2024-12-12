FIA fails to cancel Bushra Bibi's bail in Toshakhana-II case

IHC ruled that it was the trial court judge's discretion to cancel the bail

Updated On: Thu, 12 Dec 2024 12:40:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has failed to get the bail of former prime minister Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, canceled in the Toshakhana-II case.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard FIA's petition for the cancellation of Bushra Bibi's bail in the Toshakhana-II case.

Bushra Bibi appeared before the court along with her lawyer, Salman Safdar, while FIA prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi was also present.

The FIA argued that after being granted bail, Bushra Bibi had failed to appear in several hearings in the trial court and was misusing the privilege of her bail. Therefore, the FIA requested the IHC to cancel her bail.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb asked, "Where is Bushra Bibi?" In response, Salman Safdar informed the court that she was present in the courtroom.

The court remarked that if Bushra Bibi does not appear in the trial court, the trial court judge has the authority to cancel her bail.

The court added that this would not constitute contempt of court for the high court, as it was the trial court judge's discretion.

The IHC subsequently disposed of the FIA's petition seeking the cancellation of Bushra Bibi’s bail in the Toshakhana-II case.