CM Maryam visits Jinko Solar Company in Shanghai

Maryam Nawaz invited the firm to establish solar panels manufacturing plant in Punjab.

Thu, 12 Dec 2024 06:33:44 PKT

SHANGHAI (Dunya News) – Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday spent a hectic day in Shanghai on the third day of her eignt-day long historic visit to China, Dunya News reported.

Maryam Nawaz visited Jinko Solar Panels Manufacturing Plant in Shanghai where she and her delegation were briefed on solar technology and innovative products.

The Chief Minister invited the firm to establish solar panels manufacturing plant in Punjab.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also visited Pakistan pavilion at the Hongqiao Import Exhibition and Trade Center and expressed happiness over meeting a young businessman marketing Pakistani products.

Maryam Nawaz showed keen interest in the e-commerce sector and emphasized its potential for economic growth. She also directed the Punjab authorities to study global e-commerce trends and develop strategies to boost the sector in Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that CM Punjab had recently launched Free Solar Panel Scheme for 100,000 power consumers in the province. The consumers can apply under the scheme through SMS or online portal.

