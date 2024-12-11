PHC grants protective bail to Bushra Bibi till Jan 14

Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad conducted the hearing

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to former first lady Bushra Bibi till January 14.

Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad conducted the hearing on the petition of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

The lawyer of Bushra Bibi pleaded before the court that his client may be arrested as multiple cases were registered against her in several cities.

Later, the court granted protective bail to Bushra Bibi till Jan 14.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court had issued arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi.

The warrants were issued in connection with a case registered at Ramna Police Station, following a request by the police.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra approved the police plea and directed the issuance of the warrants.

The case involves charges under anti-terrorism laws, with the police seeking custody of the accused for further investigation.