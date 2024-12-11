Xmas: Punjab govt to pay salaries, pensions to Christian employees on 20th

The finance ministry has also issued a notification in this regard

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to pay the salaries and pensions to government employees belonging to the Christian community on 20th.

The finance ministry has also issued a notification in this regard.

It was mentioned that the Punjab government employees would be paid in advance by December 20, 2024. In this regard, the finance ministry has also forward the notification to relevant department.

Last year, the federal government also paid salaries and pensions in advance to the employees of Christian community on the eve of Christmas.

The employees of federal government were also paid their accrued salaries on December 20 last year.

The community celebrates Charismas festival on every 25th of December where small and big ceremonies are organised.