Pakistan keen to enhance friendly ties with Tajikistan: Awais Leghari

He was speaking at the 7th session of Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission

Wed, 11 Dec 2024

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari said Pakistan is keen to enhance its existing friendly ties with Tajikistan.

Speaking at the 7th session of Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission in Islamabad on Wednesday, he emphasized the need for exploring new avenues of cooperation in commercial and economic fields for mutual benefits of both the countries.

The minister expressed the confidence that the deliberations at this meeting will result in concrete recommendations to advance relations in the areas of trade, energy, agriculture, education and industrial sectors.

He noted that there is a great potential for trade between the two countries.

Highlighting the significance of regional connectivity, Awais Leghari said Pakistan welcomes Tajikistan to avail all trade corridors from Dushanbe to Gwadar and Karachi for enhanced economic relations.