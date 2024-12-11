Govt complicated PTI's Nov 24 protest, remarks IHC CJ

IHC CJ was hearing the contempt of court petition filed by Islamabad's traders

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Amer Farooq remarked that the government further complicated the Nov 24 protest of PTI instead of ensuring law and order in the federal capital.

The IHC chief justice gave these remarks during the hearing of a contempt of court petition filed by Islamabad's traders against the PTI’s Nov 24 protest.

“The court only gave a simple order of ensuring law and order but you made the matter very complicated,” remarked IHC chief justice.

During the hearing, Justice Amer Farooq also asked about the report of interior ministry.

The interior ministry sought some time to submit the report.

“Why didn’t you submit the report yet,” asked IHC chief justice.

It was very simple matter but you made it complicated, he remarked.

Later, the court granted time to interior ministry to submit the report and adjourned the hearing for next week.

Earlier, the IHC grilled the government for closing the federal capital during PTI protest.

The IHC chief justice expressed anger towards the government and administration, stating, "You were supposed to maintain law and order, but instead, you shut down the entire city of Islamabad. If PTI did wrong, the government did wrong as well."